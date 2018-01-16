March and Candlelight Vigil Held to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hosted a march and candlelight vigil on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We march every year and try to be bigger and better because we strive to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy alive,” said VSU Collegiate Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Secretary Tayler Reed. “Dr. King was murdered, but we will always keep his words alive through our actions each day.”

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief