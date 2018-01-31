Lowndes Youth Leadership League Class of 2018 Announced

Press Release:

The Leadership Lowndes Board of Trustees is proud to announce the Lowndes Youth Leadership League (LYLL) Class of 2018.

The purpose of LYLL is to assist students in developing an internal sense of community awareness, knowledge of teen issues, development of leadership skills and to provide an opportunity for students to network with each other and adult leaders for the betterment of the community.

“It is really important to showcase our community to our future leaders and workforce”, said Stan Crance, president of the Leadership Lowndes. “We want make sure that when these students graduate from high school, they are aware of the opportunities to be successful in Valdosta-Lowndes County”, said Crance.

The 2018 LYLL class members are made up of students from Georgia Christian, Lowndes High School, Open Bible Christian School, Valwood School, Valdosta Early College Academy and Valdosta High School. They include, Laneigh Alford, Rosa Alvarado, Fola Asebiomo, Pierce Baker, Logan Best, Macee Chappuis, Emily Clifton, Sarah Cole, Jocelyn Frazier, Dallas Freeman, Mackenzie Gay, Madison Highsmith, Renee Hollingsworth, Shayla Jackson, Pate King, Olivia Lee, William Lester, Ryan McGee, Ashton Moorman, Mary Grace Nix, Chunjun Park, Talley Petermann, William Steinberg, Chase Stokes, Savannah Sumner, Colby Thomas, Lauren Voyles, Ian Willis, Jack Wilson and Hanna Yeager.

The LYLL program includes a new class reception, a weekend retreat, three program days and a graduation ceremony. And, similar to the Leadership Lowndes program, the LYLL participants are also required to participate in a community service project benefiting a local non-profit.

LYLL planning committee includes, Erin Willis, Tiffany Stewart, Tesha Larkins, Dana Richards, Deborah Paine, Meghan Barwick and Chad Case.

For more information on Leadership Lowndes and Lowndes Youth Leadership League visit the website at www.leadershiplowndes.com

