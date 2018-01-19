Lowndes High Releases 2018 and 2019 Football Schedule

Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikings have released the football schedule for 2018 and 2019.

The game against crosstown rival, Valdosta, has moved from the first game of the year to the sixth game on September 21st. It will be at Valdosta this fall. The 2018 schedule introduces 4 new teams: Riverdale, Chamblee, East Coweta and Lincoln out of Florida. International School of Broward, Shiloh, Newton and Mt. Zion are no longer on the schedule. Lowndes had a small rivalry going with Newton these last couple years.

Lowndes will still play Parkview High School and Ware County High School as they have done the past two years.

2018 Schedule

August 10th: Preseason game

August 17th: vs Riverdale

August 24th: vs Chamblee

August 31st: @Parkview

September 7th: vs East Coweta

September 14th: vs Lincoln (Tallahassee)

September 21st: @Valdosta

September 28th: vs Ware County

October 5th: OPEN

October 12: vs Tift County

October 19th: vs Camden County

October 26th: @Colquitt County

November 2nd: OPEN

November 9th: 1st Round of Playoffs

