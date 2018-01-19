Lowndes High Releases 2018 and 2019 Football Schedule
Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikings have released the football schedule for 2018 and 2019.
The game against crosstown rival, Valdosta, has moved from the first game of the year to the sixth game on September 21st. It will be at Valdosta this fall. The 2018 schedule introduces 4 new teams: Riverdale, Chamblee, East Coweta and Lincoln out of Florida. International School of Broward, Shiloh, Newton and Mt. Zion are no longer on the schedule. Lowndes had a small rivalry going with Newton these last couple years.
Lowndes will still play Parkview High School and Ware County High School as they have done the past two years.
2018 Schedule
August 10th: Preseason game
August 17th: vs Riverdale
August 24th: vs Chamblee
August 31st: @Parkview
September 7th: vs East Coweta
September 14th: vs Lincoln (Tallahassee)
September 21st: @Valdosta
September 28th: vs Ware County
October 5th: OPEN
October 12: vs Tift County
October 19th: vs Camden County
October 26th: @Colquitt County
November 2nd: OPEN
November 9th: 1st Round of Playoffs