Valdosta – After an incredible 12-3 record in non-region play, the Lowndes Vikings look to take over the region when they play at Tift County tonight.

Lowndes travels to Tift County tonight at 8 P.M. to start region play. The closest game they’ve had was a 62-58 victory over Berrien County. The Vikings have only 3 away region games.

More Info: http://www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/lowndes-vikings-(valdosta,ga)/basketball/schedule.htm

About the Author: Chase Calhoun