Lowndes County Schools Announce Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contest Winners
Lowndes County Schools:
Poetry- Grades K-5
First Place Mae Cook Westside Elementary School
Second Place Devontay Sheely Clyattville Elementary School
Third Place Ian Stephens Clyattville Elementary School
Poetry- Grade 6-8
First Place Dylan O’Neal Pine Grove Middle School
Second Place Delaeh Norton Lowndes Middle School
Third Place Baines Blanton Pine Grove Middle School
Poetry- High School
First Place Destiny Young Lowndes High School
Second Place Hunter Peagler Lowndes High School
Third Place Madison Miller Lowndes High School
Posters- Grades K-5
First Place Malik Gray Horizon Academy
Second Place Emmerson Shiver Clyattville Elementary
Third Place Sydnee Boyette Moulton Branch Elementary
Posters – Grade -5
First Place Elizabeth Artley Moulton Branch
Second Place Audri Richardson Hahira Elementary
Third Place Mason Tourtellott Clyattville Elementary
Posters- Grade 6
First Place Megan Lockhart Pine Grove Middle
Second Place Jonah Houser Pine Grove Middle
Third Place Jack Lockhart Pine Grove Middle