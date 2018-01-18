Lowndes County Schools Announce Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contest Winners

Lowndes County Schools: 

Poetry- Grades K-5

First Place Mae Cook Westside Elementary School
Second Place Devontay Sheely Clyattville Elementary School
Third Place Ian Stephens Clyattville Elementary School

Poetry- Grade 6-8

First Place Dylan O’Neal Pine Grove Middle School
Second Place Delaeh Norton Lowndes Middle School
Third Place Baines Blanton Pine Grove Middle School

Poetry- High School

First Place Destiny Young Lowndes High School
Second Place Hunter Peagler Lowndes High School
Third Place Madison Miller Lowndes High School

Posters- Grades K-5

First Place Malik Gray Horizon Academy
Second Place Emmerson Shiver Clyattville Elementary
Third Place Sydnee Boyette Moulton Branch Elementary

Posters – Grade -5

First Place Elizabeth Artley Moulton Branch
Second Place Audri Richardson Hahira Elementary
Third Place Mason Tourtellott Clyattville Elementary

Posters- Grade 6

First Place Megan Lockhart Pine Grove Middle
Second Place Jonah Houser Pine Grove Middle
Third Place Jack Lockhart Pine Grove Middle

