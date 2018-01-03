Lowndes County Public Works Hosts Scrap Tire Event

Lowndes County Public Works:

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Public Works will be hosting a free, scrap tire recycling event January 6 and January 13 at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. Volunteers will accept tires from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day. Citizens may bring up to fifty tires and should plan to assist with unloading. Dealer tires, semi truck tires, and tires more than 4’ in height and/or 18” in width, will not be accepted.

Old tires pose health risks, are unsightly, and can be difficult to dispose of since they cannot be buried in landfills. Buried tires will rise and can explode from the ground due to pressure from the gases that can build up in landfills.

This event is being funded by a grant solicited by Public Works from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division.

More in the hazards of scrap tires: https://dph.georgia.gov/sites/dph.georgia.gov/files/related_files/site_page/EnvHealthChemHazRecycledTireBrochure.pdf

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief