Lowndes County Food Scores 12/01/17-01/01/18

Lowndes County Public Health Inspections for 12/01/17-1/01/18:

A+B, etc (Food Service Inspections)

123 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

American Deli (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR 1088 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

3245 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

December 13, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

2916 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)

1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 4, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Austin’s Cattle Company (Food Service Inspections)

2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 19, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)

1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Baptist Village Inc (Food Service Inspections)

763 JOHNSTON WAY LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar (Food Service Inspections)

5465 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

BIRDIE’S MARKET (Food Service Inspections)

206 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

BLISS (Food Service Inspections)

607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Book and Table (Food Service Inspections)

120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bubba Jax Crab Shack (Food Service Inspections)

1700 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Burger King (Food Service Inspections)

4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Church Street Café (Food Service Inspections)

107 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 13, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

December 12, 2017 Score: 71, Grade: C

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35 (Food Service Inspections)

1195 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89 (Food Service Inspections)

4914 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Crystal River Seafood Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

958 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 21, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

D’ Truth Night Club (Food Service Inspections)

500 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)

4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 71, Grade: C

DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)

319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 11, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

Downhome Pizza (Food Service Inspections)

103 S WEBB ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Drury Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Drury Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)

1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)

1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

303 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

El Cazador Express (Food Service Inspections)

4920 US HWY 41 S LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 15, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)

5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)

1307 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 4, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Firehouse Subs #2 (Food Service Inspections)

1525 B BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 21, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Friends Grille and Bar (Food Service Inspections)

3338 COUNTRY CLUB RD UNIT B VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

December 15, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Frogtown Winery (Food Service Inspections)

7495 UNION RD HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 11, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B

Georgeo’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

727 E HILL VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 21, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)

200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 12, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)

105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)

2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hahira Headstart (Food Service Inspections)

403 MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Hilton Garden Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Hip Hop Fish & Chicken (Food Service Inspections)

702 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Holiday Inn Conference Center ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service Inspections)

1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Holiday Inn Express ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)

1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)

Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)

803 GEORGIA 122 HWY W HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)

2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 13, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

IT’S ALL GOOD (Food Service Inspections)

118 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering (Food Service Inspections)

205 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)

3026 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)

1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 22, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

Longhorn Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)

1110 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A

Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

M&M Crab House (Food Service Inspections)

4670 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605

View inspections:

December 19, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Main Street Deli (Food Service Inspections)

300 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 19, 2017 Score: 65, Grade: U

Mandarin Express (Food Service Inspections)

1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1066 VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)

1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)

1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 1, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)

1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)

1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 22, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

508 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 22, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B

December 11, 2017 Score: 63, Grade: U

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)

4143 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Mori Japanese Steak House (Food Service Inspections)

1709 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

NEW CHINA 1 (Food Service Inspections)

205 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)

1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)

1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)

1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

7171 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)

1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Red Lobster #0595 (Food Service Inspections)

1179 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 5, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)

414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Southern BBQ Secrets Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)

1012 W GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Southern BBQ Secrets Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)

1012 W. GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Steel Magnolias (Food Service Inspections)

132 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)

1406 ASHLEY ST N VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Subway #36481 (Food Service Inspections)

4593 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 12, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)

1199 ST. AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 1, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Texas Roadhouse (Food Service Inspections)

1874 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 21, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

The Bistro (Food Service Inspections)

132 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

The Egg & I (Food Service Inspections)

2953 N ASHLEY ST A VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B

The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)

1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games (Food Service Inspections)

1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 8, 2017 Score: 71, Grade: C

The Slice Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)

962 HIGHWAY 122 B HAHIRA, GA 31632

View inspections:

December 27, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria (Food Service Inspections)

3500 COUNTRY CLUB RD VALDOSTA, GA 31604

View inspections:

December 19, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center (Food Service Inspections)

1 MEETING PLACE VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Backstage Food Court (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Ice Cap Treats 2 (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Jungle Canteen (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA Safari Burgers (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

WA Safari Dots (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

WA Typhoon Grill (Food Service Inspections)

3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)

1245 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636

View inspections:

December 20, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

Wahoo Seafood Grill Valdosta LLC (Food Service Inspections)

282 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 18, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B

WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)

4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602

View inspections:

December 6, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

Zacadoo’s (Food Service Inspections)

1501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601

View inspections:

December 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

