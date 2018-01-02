Lowndes County Food Scores 12/01/17-01/01/18
Lowndes County Public Health Inspections for 12/01/17-1/01/18:
A+B, etc (Food Service Inspections)
123 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
American Deli (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR 1088 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
3245 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
December 13, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
2916 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Arby’s (Food Service Inspections)
1202 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 4, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
ASHLEY STREET STATION (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD STE A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 8, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Austin’s Cattle Company (Food Service Inspections)
2101 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 19, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Azalea’s Restaurant and Lounge (Food Service Inspections)
1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Baptist Village Inc (Food Service Inspections)
763 JOHNSTON WAY LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar (Food Service Inspections)
5465 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 16, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
BIRDIE’S MARKET (Food Service Inspections)
206 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 5, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
BLISS (Food Service Inspections)
607 BAYTREE RD F VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 27, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Book and Table (Food Service Inspections)
120 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bubba Jax Crab Shack (Food Service Inspections)
1700 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 5, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Burger King (Food Service Inspections)
4464 SHILOH RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Church Street Café (Food Service Inspections)
107 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 5, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Coyoacan Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
515 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 13, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
December 12, 2017 Score: 71, Grade: C
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #35 (Food Service Inspections)
1195 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 27, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89 (Food Service Inspections)
4914 TIMBER DR LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Crystal River Seafood Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
958 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
D’ Truth Night Club (Food Service Inspections)
500 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Dairy Queen (Food Service Inspections)
4598 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2017 Score: 71, Grade: C
DeJavu Sports Bar (Food Service Inspections)
319 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Denny’s Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
1328 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 11, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
Downhome Pizza (Food Service Inspections)
103 S WEBB ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Drury Inn & Suites ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Drury Inn & Suites (Food Service Inspections)
1327 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Eastern Moon (Food Service Inspections)
1044 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
303 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Cazador Express (Food Service Inspections)
4920 US HWY 41 S LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 15, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Farmhouse (Food Service Inspections)
5123 MILL STORE RD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)
1307 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 4, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Firehouse Subs #2 (Food Service Inspections)
1525 B BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 21, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Friends Grille and Bar (Food Service Inspections)
3338 COUNTRY CLUB RD UNIT B VALDOSTA, GA 31605
December 15, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Frogtown Winery (Food Service Inspections)
7495 UNION RD HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 11, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B
Georgeo’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
727 E HILL VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
GG’s Southern Kitchen (Food Service Inspections)
200 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 12, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
GIULIO’S GREEK ITALIAN RESTAURANT (Food Service Inspections)
105 E ANN ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 27, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Gourmet Guys (Food Service Inspections)
2105 DELVID ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hahira Headstart (Food Service Inspections)
403 MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 5, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Hilton Garden Inn ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Hip Hop Fish & Chicken (Food Service Inspections)
702 S PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Conference Center ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1805 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Holiday Inn Express ( Tourist Accomodation Inspections)
1330 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 4, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A (2014)
Huddle House (Food Service Inspections)
803 GEORGIA 122 HWY W HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 14, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant and Palladium Event Center (Food Service Inspections)
2965 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 13, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
IT’S ALL GOOD (Food Service Inspections)
118 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering (Food Service Inspections)
205 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 6, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc. (Food Service Inspections)
3026 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 14, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food (Food Service Inspections)
1078 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 22, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
Longhorn Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1110 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 5, 2017 Score: 94, Grade: A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1903 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
December 22, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
M&M Crab House (Food Service Inspections)
4670 BEMISS RD VALDOSTA, GA 31605
December 19, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Main Street Deli (Food Service Inspections)
300 W MAIN ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 5, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Mama June’s Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
3286 INNER PERIMETER RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 19, 2017 Score: 65, Grade: U
Mandarin Express (Food Service Inspections)
1700 NORMAN DR SPC 1066 VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 82, Grade: B
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 8, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
McDonald’s (Food Service Inspections)
1177 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 1, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
MDRG#2.LLC dba The Salty Snapper (Food Service Inspections)
1405 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Milltown Groove, The (Food Service Inspections)
1915 BAYTREE PL REMERTON, GA 31601
December 22, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
508 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 22, 2017 Score: 89, Grade: B
December 11, 2017 Score: 63, Grade: U
Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Food Service Inspections)
4143 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Mori Japanese Steak House (Food Service Inspections)
1709 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 14, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
NEW CHINA 1 (Food Service Inspections)
205 S CHURCH ST HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 5, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Ole Times Country Buffet (Food Service Inspections)
1193 ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Olive Garden (Food Service Inspections)
1315 N ST. AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 14, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1824 CLUB HOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
7171 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Pizza Hut (Food Service Inspections)
1823 W HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 14, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Red Lobster #0595 (Food Service Inspections)
1179 N ST AUGUSTINE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 5, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Sam’s BBQ (Food Service Inspections)
414 E HILL AVE VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
Southern BBQ Secrets Base of Operation (Food Service Inspections)
1012 W GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Southern BBQ Secrets Mobile Unit (Food Service Inspections)
1012 W. GA 122 HWY HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 14, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Steel Magnolias (Food Service Inspections)
132 N PATTERSON ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 27, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Stoner’s Pizza Joint (Food Service Inspections)
1406 ASHLEY ST N VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Subway #36481 (Food Service Inspections)
4593 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 12, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Taco Bell (Food Service Inspections)
1199 ST. AUGUSTINE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 1, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
Texas Roadhouse (Food Service Inspections)
1874 CLUBHOUSE DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
The Bistro (Food Service Inspections)
132 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 21, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Egg & I (Food Service Inspections)
2953 N ASHLEY ST A VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 27, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B
The Garden Grille & Bar (Food Service Inspections)
1702 GORNTO RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games (Food Service Inspections)
1337 BAYTREE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 8, 2017 Score: 71, Grade: C
The Slice Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)
962 HIGHWAY 122 B HAHIRA, GA 31632
December 27, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria (Food Service Inspections)
3500 COUNTRY CLUB RD VALDOSTA, GA 31604
December 19, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B
Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center (Food Service Inspections)
1 MEETING PLACE VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 11, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Backstage Food Court (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Congo Wings (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
WA Frozen Lemonade (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Ice Cap Treats 2 (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Jungle Canteen (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA Safari Burgers (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
WA Safari Dots (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
WA The BBQ Smokehouse (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
WA Typhoon Grill (Food Service Inspections)
3766 OLD CLYATTVILLE RD VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 20, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Waffle House (Food Service Inspections)
1245 LAKES BLVD LAKE PARK, GA 31636
December 20, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A
Wahoo Seafood Grill Valdosta LLC (Food Service Inspections)
282 NORMAN DR VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 18, 2017 Score: 83, Grade: B
WoodStack BBQ Tavern (Food Service Inspections)
4038 N VALDOSTA RD VALDOSTA, GA 31602
December 6, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
Zacadoo’s (Food Service Inspections)
1501 N ASHLEY ST VALDOSTA, GA 31601
December 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
