Lowndes Basketball Travels to Madison County

VALDOSTA – After winning their last two games, the Lowndes High Vikings basketball team will travel to Madison County High School today for a non-region game.

Lowndes lost four games in a row before winning their last two games against Colquitt County, 72-64, and against Camden County, 73-64. The game against Madison County will start at 7:30 P.M. The Vikings lost to Madison County earlier in the season, 62-61.

The Vikings will get back to region play this Friday, Feb. 2nd, when they travel to Colquitt County at 8 P.M.

