Local Sorority Hosts Motown Revue to Support Local Scholarships and Charities

The Kappa Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting Gentlemen of Distinction Entertainment Motown Revue. The event will be held on Saturday, March 16th at the Mathis Auditorium. Doors open at 7 pm and the preshow begins at 7:30 pm. Advanced tickets are $35 and $40 at the door the day of the event. Proceeds from the Motown Revue will go towards local scholarships and charitable contributions throughout Valdosta, Lowndes County. Tickets may be purchased by any member of the sorority. For more information contact Felicia Williams at 229-560-2798 or Carolyn Haigler at 229-630-3508.

