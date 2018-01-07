Local Professionals Discuss Community Building at Jan. 10 Meeting

PRSA:

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Public Relations Society of America (SG PRSA) Chapter will host, “Team South Georgia: How to Embrace Local Events for the Benefit of our Businesses, Community and Region” on Wednesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Park Place by McLane, located at 108 W. Park Avenue.

The event kicks off the 2018 year with an emphasis on networking as a community for the community and features Lisa Billups, Executive Director of Thomasville’s Community Resource Center. With five years under her belt coordinating the Thomasville Film Festival, Ms. Billups will shed light on how to get buy-in from local organizations on well-planned community events that can be used to brand and benefit the community.

“It’s an exciting time to be a communications professional!” said Sementha Mathews, SG PRSA Chapter President. “There are so many tools and technologies available to assist us with our job, new ways to measure what we do, and a diverse pool of professionals to learn and grow from their collective experiences and best practices. There is no better way to use our collective experiences and skills than for the betterment of our community.”

The SG PRSA was formed in 2015 to bring communication professionals—whatever their titles—together to inspire each other and grow in the public relations field. The chapter meets on the second Wednesday of each month, with the exception of June, July and December. The chapter meetings are held at a different meeting venue each month to highlight the variety of venue options we have locally to host meetings and special events.

Admission to the event is $5 for students, $7 for members and $10 for non-members and includes refreshments and a networking reception. For more information, email southgeorgiaprsa@prsa.com or call 229-563-7713.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief