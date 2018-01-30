Lil Uzi Vert to perform at the Civic Center

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Grammy nominated hip hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is making a stop in Tallahassee.

Lil Uzi Vert is set to perform at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Friday, April 13. The show will get started at 8:00 p.m.

Special guests include Young Thug, Ybn Nahmir and City Girls.

Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com, by calling 850-583-4871 or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office. Ticket prices range from $48 to $78.

Lil Uzi Vert released his debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, in August 2017. The album has since reached Number 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. He was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

