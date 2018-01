Lowndes County Schools:

Lowndes High School will host their annual VEX Robotics tournament Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm in the cafeteria. We will host 25 teams from all over Georgia as they compete to win a coveted state qualifying spot. Come and watch as these engineering students put their STEM skills to the test. The public is welcome to attend free of charge. Come out for an exciting day of robotics.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief