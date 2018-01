VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Mock Trial won its ninth consecutive Region Title Saturday, defeating Valwood, Wayne County, Clinch County and Thomas County Central.

Emma Emery won “Best Attorney” twice, Elizabeth Crosby won “Best Witness” twice, Olivia Kirkland won “Best Witness” twice, Kaylee Valencia won “Best Attorney” and Kalaysia Kier won “Best Attorney.”

