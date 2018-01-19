LHS Honors Players at Football Award Banquet

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High honored the 2017-2018 football team and the 34 seniors who left an impact on the school.

Lowndes went 10-0 in the regular season and won their first region championship since 2010. It was a memorable season for the Vikings. They opened the season with a shutout over their crosstown rival, Valdosta, 45-0 and closed it with a double overtime win against the Colquitt County Packers. Each player at each position got their name called and received a certificate and a plaque with the team photo. All 34 seniors received their game jersey.

Earlier this week, Jalen Goss committed to Florida State University and Tyson Shaw received offers from LSU and Georgia Tech. Several players are still getting offers and trying to decide where to play and to get their education in college. The senior class’ overall GPA is 88.7.

