LHS’ FBLA Attends Region 2 Conference

January 28, 2018

Lowndes County Schools:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Lowndes High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter attended the Georgia FBLA Region 2 Conference in Douglas, Georgia at Coffee County High School. The following members attended the conference:  Kylee Creasy, Michele Dowdy, Kenna Fussell, Chantel Gray, Jared Lawlor, Joyce Liu, Alex Osborne, and Jordan Swain. Most members took online tests in December for the conference. Other members who competed but did not attend were Dominique Bennett, Macie Gray, and Samantha Smith. The following members placed in their respective events.

  • Kylee Creasy–1st place–Public Speaking
  • Joyce Liu–1st place–Personal Finance
  • Jared Lawlor and Joyce Liu–1st place–Business Ethics
  • Jared Lawlor–2nd place–Introduction to Information Technology
  • Kenna Fussell–2nd place–Business Calculations
  • Michele Dowdy–2nd place–Accounting I
  • Macie Garner–3rd place–Accounting I
  • Kylee Creasy, Chantel Gray, and Michele Dowdy–3rd place-Marketing Team
  • Dominique Bennett–4th place–Entrepreneurship–Team
  • Jordan Swain–5th place–Accounting I
  • Alexander Osborne–5th place–Introduction to Financial Math
  • Kenna Fussell–7th place–Introduction to Financial Math
  • Jordan Swain–9th place–Business Calculations

Most students will advance to the state conference scheduled for March 23-24 in Atlanta. Stephanie Hezekiah, FBLA Adviser, attended the conference with members.

Pictured:

First row:  Alex Osborne

Second row (l-r):  Kylee Creasy and Joyce Liu

Third row (l-r):  Chantel Gray, Michele Dowdy, and Kenna Fussell

Top row:  Jared Lawlor and Jordan Swain

