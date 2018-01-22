LCSO Seizes $400,000

VALDOSTA – During a traffic stop Friday evening, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office seized $400,000.

According to Sheriff Ashley Paulk, a van with New York plates was driving erratically and was pulled over by deputies on West Street.

The driver had no license and a search of the van led to the discovery of a backpack containing the $400,000. It was immediately noted that the money did not have wrappers on it as it would if it’d come from a financial institution.

“This is the way you’d see illicit funds,” Paulk said.

When asked about the money, the driver said he’d sold a house in New York then altered his story saying he was planning to buy a business in Valdosta.

“If we find he has a viable reason to have this money, then it will be returned to him,” Paulk said. “You’re not violating the law if you have a reasonable story.”

Paulk added that the man had no documents to back up any of his claims.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the name of the driver has not been released and he is not in custody.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief