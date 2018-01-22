LCS Recognizes December and January SAFE Award Winners

Lowndes County Schools:

Congratulations to the December and January S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness for Everyone) Award Winners. The December winners are Jane Savage and Catherine Rawls, from Hahira Middle School. The January winners are Eva Wilson and Marie May from Lowndes High School.

These ladies were recently recognized by the Lowndes Board of Education and each received a $50 gift card. All SAFE Award winners will be entered into a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. This program is sponsored by Valdosta Insurance Services.

A top priority for Jane Savage is providing the cleanest and safest learning environment for our students. Jane is often the first to respond when an unexpected clean-up situation arises. She pays particular attention to the floors and is known as the “wax on, wax off” queen of HMS.

Catherine Rawls always shows a positive attitude. She is very energetic and gets along well with her work partners, teachers, and staff. Her demeanor is very loving and caring. Her work habits are never-ending.

Eva Wilson is described by LHS faculty and staff as a ‘standout custodian’ for her commitment and proactive approach which has led to positive changes in the school’s climate. Eva is a great role model to her peers and for her meticulous efforts in building rapport with staff members and students.

Marie May is a great school nutrition manager to her staff. Marie goes above and beyond to keep LHS kitchen as safe as possible. Her safe habits run the gamut of physical safety as well as food safety. Marie is an exemplary example of safety in the kitchen!

