Latest High School Football Coaching Changes

VALDOSTA – At the end of this past high school football season, there were 52 coaching vacancies in the state of Georgia.

Out of those 52 coaching vacancies, according to AJC, 26 of those positions have already been filled. The latest coaching positions to be filled are Lagrange High School, North Paulding High School, South Paulding High School, Hiram High School of Paulding County, Dacula High School, Kennesaw Mountain High School and Franklin County High School.

More Information:

Coaching changes: LaGrange, Dacula, Paulding schools fill vacancies

About the Author: Chase Calhoun