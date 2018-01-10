Lady Blazers Defeat Mississippi College

Valdosta – The Valdosta State Lady Blazers basketball team move to an 11-4 record after defeating Mississippi College, 76-53.

The win was their third straight Gulf South Conference win and moved them to a 5-2 record in the conference. The Lady Blazers will travel to Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, January 13th, to take on Christian Brothers University at 2 P.M.

More Info: http://www.vstateblazers.com/news/2018/1/9/womens-basketball-lady-blazers-stay-hot-defeat-mississippi-college-76-53.aspx

About the Author: Chase Calhoun