Justin Fields Encouraged Emory Jones To Florida

2018 Georgia Bulldog commit, Justin Fields, wanted Emory Jones to sign with the University of Florida.

They’ve known each other for two years and train together sometimes. Justin and Emory talked about Emory’s decision to go to Florida. In the end, Emory chose to go to Florida on early signing period.

More Info: https://www.seccountry.com/florida/florida-recruiting-justin-fields-emory-jones?utm_campaign=SF_SECCountryUF&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social

About the Author: Chase Calhoun