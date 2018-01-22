Judge Tunison to Hear Georgia Supreme Court Case

Supreme Court of Georgia:

ATLANTA – Superior Court Judge James G. Tunison, Jr. of the Southern Judicial Circuit has been designated to serve in place of Justice Britt C. Grant in the appeal of New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC et al. v. Georgia Department of Revenue et al. (S17G1256). The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear arguments in the case on Jan. 23, during its 10:00 A.M. session. In this case, four cellular and wireless data providers are appealing a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling that upholds a lower court’s dismissal of their lawsuit seeking a refund of millions of dollars in sales taxes for their customers. In addition to hearing arguments, Judge Tunison will participate in the Court’s decision.

Judge Tunison, 55, was elected a Superior Court Judge and began serving in January 2009. The Southern Judicial Circuit includes Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties. Prior to his public service, Judge Tunison was in private practice for 20 years. Judge Tunison graduated from Valdosta State College in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He obtained his law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law in 1988.

Judge Tunison serves as vice-chair of the Uniform Rules Committee and is on the Pattern Jury Instructions Committee of the Council of Superior Court Judges. He participated in the creation of the Lowndes County Accountability Court. Judge Tunison also developed a program in Lowndes County to address bail and detainment of persons charged with felony offenses. He is the past president of the 2017 Valdosta State University Alumni Association.

Judge Tunison is involved in numerous organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, the board of directors for the South Georgia Council, the board of the Salvation Army, and the Second Harvest of South Georgia.

(Designated judges are appointed when a justice must recuse himself or herself from a particular case. The Supreme Court of Georgia maintains a list of select judges from around the state and when the need arises, the Court appoints the next judge on the list.)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief