Johnson State Prison Correctional Officer Arrested

FORSYTH, Ga. – On January 21, 2018 Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards arrested Correctional Officer Willie Haynes after he attempted to bring contraband into Johnson State Prison.

“We are steadfast in keeping contraband out of our facilities and we will continue to hold these law breakers accountable,” said Commissioner Dozier. “We appreciate the hard-work and dedication of our observant officers who took such swift action.”

Officer Haynes entered the front entrance area and begin to walk through the metal detector when the Portal Sergeant noticed a bulge on his person. Officer Haynes pulled out multiple bags containing tobacco from around his waist.

When interviewed, Officer Haynes admitted to the attempted introduction of contraband for an offender with whom he had unlawfully been in communication with and would be receiving payment from. In addition, Officer Haynes confessed to having a weapon in his vehicle. The weapon was recovered by GDC Special Agents.

Officer Haynes was arrested and has been charged with Items Prohibited by Inmates 42-5-18, Trading with Inmates without Consent of the Warden 42-5-16, and Violation of Oath of Office 16-10-1.

