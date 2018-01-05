Johnson Family Files Papers to Exhume Body

VALDOSTA – A permit request was submitted by the family of Kendrick Johnson asking to exhume Johnson’s body from Sunset Hill Cemetery for a second time.

“Mr. King submitted this form at 3:54 p.m. on the last business day before Christmas. He also unilaterally stated they would exhume the Decedent’s body at some unspecified time on or before Friday, December 29,2017, the last business day before New Years’ Day,” the document states. However, the body has not been exhumed as of Jan. 5, 2018.

The documents also state the following conditions must be met:

“The City does NOT object to the exhumation upon the following conditions:

a. Plaintiffs and Mr. King state in writing what they are planning to do with Decedent’s body;

b. If any examination or testing is to occur Decedent’s body, Plaintiffs and Mr. King identify in writing who will be performing said tests and examinations and the date, time and locations of same;

c. Sunset Hill Cemetery staff and the funeral director selected by Plaintiffs arrange the disinterment at a mutually convenient time not to exceed 30 days from entry of this Order;

d. That representatives of Defendants be allowed to witness, review and record all testing and/or examinations on Decedent’s body performed by Plaintiffs’ representatives; and

e. That Decedent’s body be reinterred within twenty-four hours of his disinterment;

and

f. Plaintiffs follow all applicable laws, regulations, rules and regulations governing the disinterment and reinterment of remains at Sunset Hill Cemetery.”

The full PDF of the documents can be viewed here: http://valdostatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/5b2356360.0015d-Motion-for-Injunctive-Relief.pdf

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief