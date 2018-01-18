Joe Franklin, Sr. Named December Custodian of the Month

Photo l – r: Dr. Todd Cason, Superintendent, Mr. Joe Franklin, Sr., December Custodian of the Month, Ms. Liz Shumphard, VBOE Chair, Ms. Greta Smith, Custodial Supervisor, and Dr. Alvin Hudson, Asst. Superintendent

Valdosta City Schools:

Mr. Joe Franklin, Sr., December 2017 Custodian of the Month, has been in the custodial department for two and a half years. He currently works at W.G. Nunn Elementary School on the 2nd grade hallway. During his tenure, the custodial director and principal noted that they had seen significant improvements in the overall cleanliness of his hallway.

Mr. Franklin is one who takes constructive feedback from his head custodian and without hesitation uses it to improve his area within the school. He is dedicated to taking care of his hall and takes great pride in his work. In addition to displaying a good work ethic, Mr. Franklin brings a positive attitude to work each and every day.

Congratulations Mr. Franklin, and thanks to Ms. Greta Smith, custodial supervisor, for implementing a program to recognize hard work within the VCS Custodial Department.

