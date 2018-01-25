Jeff Foxworthy to Perform at Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. has announced the addition of comedian Jeff Foxworthy to the park’s 2018 Concert and Special Events Lineup.

“We want every day at Wild Adventures to be fun and entertaining for our guests, and that’s why we are ecstatic to announce world-renown comedian Jeff Foxworthy will be performing at our All-Star Amphitheater,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

Jeff Foxworthy is the largest-selling comedy recording artist, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books. Foxworthy has hosted popular television shows including, “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and lent his iconic voice to such movies as The Smurfs and Racing Stripes .

Foxworthy’s latest comedy special, “We’ve Been Thinking,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jeff Foxworthy joins previously announced 2018 acts ALABAMA and Skillet to play the Wild Adventures All-Star Amphitheater, which was named Large Venue of the Year at the 2017 Georgia Country Awards.

The full 2018 All-Star Concert and Special Events Lineup will be announced Feb. 22.

“2018 is going to be a colossal year at Wild Adventures with the addition of MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, the multi-million dollar Ohana Bay expansion to our Splash Island Water Park and a season full of concerts and special events,” said Floyd. “Jeff Foxworthy is just another reason why 2018 is going to be bigger than ever!”

All Wild Adventures concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2018 Season Pass. 2018 Season Passes can be purchased by calling (229) 219-7080 or by visiting WildAdventures.com.

