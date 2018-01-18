Jaguars Face the Patriots In The AFC Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

The winner of this game makes an appearance in Super Bowl 52. It will be the first time ever in the Super Bowl if the Jags can pull off the upset. These two teams face off on Sunday, January 21st at 3:05 on CBS.

More Info: https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/jacksonville-jaguars-vs-new-england-patriots-odds-nfl-playoff-picks-from-expert-on-16-4-run/

About the Author: Chase Calhoun