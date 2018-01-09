Jacob Eason Expected to Transfer to Washngton

Athens – Sophomore quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jacob Eason, is expected to transfer to the University of Washington.

In his first year at Georgia, (per ESPN) Eason threw for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He started the first game of the 2017 season against Appalachian State but got injured on his second drive. Eason is originally from Lake Stevens, Washington so it only makes sense that he would return to his home state and play football.

More Info: https://www.dawgnation.com/football/report-jacob-eason-expected-transfer-washington

