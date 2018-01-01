J.L. Lomax Students Learn About Plant Life

Valdosta City Schools:

The fifth graders at J. L. Lomax elementary had the time of their life learning about angiosperms (flowering, seed-producing plants) and gymnosperms (non-flowering, seed producers) in Mr. Willie Edward’s science class! The lesson began with a much anticipated trip to the outdoor classroom for a nature walk.

By giving students the opportunity of real-life experiences and immersion, learning becomes easier. Even from inside, students were able to see and observe angiosperms and gymnosperms growing outside their classroom window.

Mr. Edwards, the science teachers says, “It was a special treat to see their different reactions to exploring the science vocabulary firsthand.” At the end of the lesson, students were able to gather pinecones (gymnosperms) and pluck luscious orange satsumas (angiosperms) from branches of the trees growing on the school property. The best thing about the outdoors classroom is the excitement it brings to learning about science concepts. First hand, real-world experiences are the key to today’s educational programs.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief