“If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest Begins

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Local sixth grade students can dream about being the city’s top elected official by participating in the “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” essay contest, sponsored by the Valdosta Youth Council. The contest gives sixth grade students—from public, private or homeschools—a chance to express, in 350 words or less, how they would make a difference in the city if they were Mayor.

Every essay must begin with the sentence, “If I were mayor, I would,” it may be either typed or neatly handwritten, and it must clearly display the student’s name, teacher and school at the top of the page(s).

Last year, Kailin Willoughby, a 2017 essay contest winner, wrote in her essay that she would help the homeless, stop bullying and create clean-up events around the City of Valdosta.

The entries may be mailed or hand-delivered by Friday, March 1, 2018 to: Public Information Office, Attention: Essay Contest, 300 N. Lee Street, #102, Valdosta, GA 31601.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Sementha Mathews at 229-259-3548 or visit www.Facebook.com/ValdostaYouthCouncil.

