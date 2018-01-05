Human remains discovered in Clinch County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CLINCH COUNTY Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says human remains have been discovered in Clinch County.

The GBI says on Monday, at approximately 3 p.m., the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office received a report that human remains were located in a wooded area near Fargo, Clinch County, Georgia.

Officials say the remains were found in the area where 30-year-old Jacob Dewitt Conner was reported missing by coworkers from his job site near the intersection of Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road in Clinch County. Coworkers say they last saw Conner around 4 p.m. on February 1, 2017.

A search of the area is being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local first responders.

The remains are being transported to the GBI Crime Lab for identification.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316, (912) 487-3250, or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief