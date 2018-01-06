Hope Brown-Franklin, Local Realtor, Provides Education for First Time Home Owners

By Sharah Denton

VALDOSTA – Hope Brown-Franklin is a local realtor with Legacy Realty. For four years she was a Real Estate Paralegal in Atlanta and it was always one of her goals to master the sales side of the real estate industry. Hope says it was important for her to properly educate clients on the home buying process. With a BBA in Managerial Science from Georgia State University and an MBA with a specialization in Healthcare Management from American InterContinental University, Hope is a woman and entrepreneur on the move.

For the past two years, Hope has been a local realtor in Valdosta. “As a trusted Realtor, it is vital that I understand each client’s needs. I consult with each client regarding budget, areas of interests and specific negotiation strategies prior to viewing homes. I am a fiduciary Realtor and I make it a goal to build professional relationships with each client to ensure the home buying process is smooth as possible,” says Hope.

Last year, Hope was nominated in the Top 3 for Best Realtor of South Georgia. Hope says that Legacy Realty provides free one-on- one consultations in person and also via phone for future home buyers. During each consultation, she provides details on each step of the home buying process. In addition, for potential sellers she offers a free Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) report to determine the fair market value of the home which also provides information on similar properties that recently sold, pending, and are for sale. “My biggest goal for 2018 is to have group home buying courses once every quarter; please be on the lookout for future dates,” says Hope.

For new home owners, Hope suggests five tips in finding that perfect home:

“I would advise future homeowners to:

1. Develop a list of home preferences.

2. Purchase a home within their budget.

3. Have a home inspection completed within their due diligence period to reveal any unforeseen problems.

4. Save money for a down payment.

5. Allow me to be their trusted Realtor!”

