High Ticket Prices for National Championship

Georgia has not won the National Championship in 38 years but that won’t stop bulldog fans from paying thousands of dollars for a ticket to this coveted game.

According to Stubhub, the average ticket price for the game is $2,700. So many fans went to buy tickets after the Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma that they crashed Stubhub’s website. One seller had a suite for sale for $94,000. If Georgia wins, those tickets will be worth the money.

