GSP to Host PT Assessment Saturday in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Georgia State Patrol will be hosting a PT assessment Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Lowndes High School track.

This is the second step in the hiring process for GSP. Candidates will be required to do 21 push ups in a minute, 30 sit ups in a minute and run a mile and a half in 15 minutes and 34 seconds.

To participate in Saturday’s assessment, candidates should fill out an application online at gatrooper.com. There are some restrictions, which are outlined in the online application.

Candidates must arrive at the track prior to 10 a.m. with a photo ID. The assessment will begin at exactly 10 a.m.

For more information, contact TFC2 Dustin Rozier at 404-387-3413 or at dlrozier@gsp.net.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief