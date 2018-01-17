GSP Reports Five Fatal Crashes Since Jan. 11

VALDOSTA – Five fatal crashes have been reported by the Georgia State Patrol since Jan. 11, 2018; two of which occurred yesterday, Jan. 16.

Below is the full report for the second crash that occurred yesterday. The first can be found here.

Georgia State Patrol:

On 1/16/2018 at approximately 1905 hours, TFC Kirk Lund #794 responded to a crash on Loch Laurel Road near Sportsman’s Cove Road in Lowndes County. A Chevrolet Classic, driven by 60 year old Guy Carl Gaulke of Lake Park was traveling south on Loch Laurel Road. A Cadillac SRX, driven by 45 year old Lori Ann McGuire of Saint Augustine, FL was traveling north on Loch Laurel Road. Both vehicles were negotiating a curve and approaching each other from opposite directions. The Chevrolet crossed into the northbound lane. In an attempt to avoid the collision, Ms. McGuire swerved to the east shoulder. The Chevrolet struck the Cadillac in the driver’s side with the driver’s side of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet then began to rotate clockwise and traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree with the top of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet separated from the tree and came to a final rest in the west ditch facing north. Mr. Gaulke sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Ms. McGuire did not sustain any injuries in this collision nor did any of her three passengers. Seatbelts were properly used in both vehicles and airbags did deploy in the Chevrolet. Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision but will be pending toxicology reports. The roadway was closed until approximately 2105 hours. No charges are expected to be filed in this collision. Next of kin for Mr. Gaulke has been notified.

