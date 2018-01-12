GSP: One Dead in Crash on Rocky Ford Road

Georgia State Patrol:

On 1/11/2018 at approximately 1525 hours, TFC Corey Miller #565 was dispatched to a crash on Rocky Ford Road approximately a quarter mile south of Knights Ferry Road. A 2006 Toyota Avalon, driven by 62 year old Karen Lynne Root of Valdosta was traveling south on Rocky Ford Road. The vehicle traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway entering the west ditch.

The vehicle overturned onto its driver’s side before striking a tree with the top of the Avalon. Mrs. Root sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. Mrs. Root was properly restrained in the collision. Troopers suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor in the collision but will be pending a toxicology report. Additionally, Troopers suspect distraction by an electronic cellular device may be a contributing factor. No charges will be filed in this collision. Next of kin has been notified.

