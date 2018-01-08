GHSA Release Team Dual Wrestling Champonship Brackets
GHSA released the A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A team dual wrestling championship brackets yesterday.
The Championships will take place at the Macon Centreplex on January 11-13, 2018. Tickets are $7 on Thursday, January 11th. They go up to $10 a day Friday and Saturday or you can get a 3-day pass for $24.
More Info: https://www.ghsa.net/team-dual-state-championships-jan-11-13-macon
Brackets: https://www.ghsa.net/2017-2018-ghsa-class-aaaaaaa-team-dual-wrestling-championship-bracket