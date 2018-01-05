Georgia State Patrol Post #31 December Report

Georgia State Patrol:

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 122 traffic crashes, resulting in 63 injuries and 1 fatality during the month of December 2017.

SFC Tabb also said during the month of December, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 539 citations, 23 D.U.I. arrests, 47 Seatbelt Violation citations, 23 Child Restraint Violation citations, 18 Distracted Driving citations and 186 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 15 drug arrests including 5 felony drug arrests.

Post #31 Troopers issued 687 warnings during December and accumulated approximately 15 hours conducting road checks. SFC Tabb reminds everyone to be aware of their vehicle’s fitness during the winter months. Check your tire pressure and tread. Also make sure all fluids are full and you have spare gasoline at your residence if needed. When traveling, allow ample time and check weather conditions in the area you will be driving. Have a person of contact available to know you have arrived at your destination safely.

