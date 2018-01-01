Georgia State Patrol Graduates its 101st Trooper School

Georgia State Patrol:

(FORSYTH) – The Georgia State Patrol graduated its 101st Trooper School on Friday, December 29, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 31 weeks of intense training, 40 new troopers will report to patrol posts throughout the state on Monday, January 29. Governor Nathan Deal was the keynote speaker. Additional remarks were given by Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Capt. Scott Woodell, Director of Training. The Oath of Office was issued by Justice Harold Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Trooper Cadets spend 18 weeks at the academy, 12 weeks in field training, and return to the academy for one week of preparation for graduation. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires that all peace officers receive a minimum of 400 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School, these newly graduated trooper cadets received over 1,500 hours of training, including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other training.

During remarks to his fellow class members, class president, Tpr. Travis K. Pollock, reflected on the camaraderie developed over the past 31 weeks, and their roles as state troopers and leaders.

Four of the graduates received special honors for top performance in the following areas:

• Highest Firearms Proficiency – Tpr. Timothy V. Williams

• Highest Driving Proficiency – Tpr. Jared D. Davis

• Highest Academic Average – Tpr. Trent A. Kirchhefer

• Top Gun – Tpr. Scott E. Rigby

This year, Tpr. Trent A. Kirchhefer received an award from Reinhardt University for the highest academic average, 99.23. He received a $1,000 scholarship towards a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Reinhardt.

Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Tpr. Wade F. Oglesby, Vice President; Tpr. Vance W. Henry, Jr., Secretary/Treasurer; Tpr. Randall L. White, Sergeant-At-Arms; Tpr. Jarrad R. Gately, Pennant Bearer; and Tpr. Scott E. Rigby, Chaplain.

Each commissioned trooper will report to his/her post on January 29, 2018. The new graduates are assigned to one of the 52 posts throughout the state.

TROOPER HOMETOWN ASSIGNED POST Nicholas Akerson Gainesville, GA Post 27 – Blue Ridge Emily Beaulieu Marietta, GA Post 49 – Motor Unit Joseph Brown Valdosta, GA Post 31 – Valdosta Christopher Butler Carrollton, GA Post 4 – Villa Rica Ricardo Carrasquillo Brunswick GA Post 23- Brunswick Jimmy Chrisp Grovetown, GA Post 17 – Washington Andrew Clement Decatur, GA Post 9 – Marietta Jordan Cox Evans, GA Post 8 – Madison Michael Cullinan III Martinez, GA Post 25 – Grovetown Jared Davis Temple, GA Post 4 – Villa Rica Austin Edwards Jesup, GA Post 23 – Brunswick Tyler Fair Brunswick, GA Post 35 – Jekyll Island Jarrad Gately Decatur, GA Post 48 – Atlanta Frank Gay, Jr. Norman Park, GA Post 13 – Tifton Vashaun Grigsby Grovetown, GA Post 25 – Grovetown Vance Henry, Jr. Lavonia, GA Post 7 – Toccoa Christopher Holbrooks Lawrenceville, GA Post 51 – Gwinnett Todd Hughes Savannah, GA Post 32 – Athens Austyn Jacques Cumming, GA Post 37 – Cumming Trent Kirchhefer Toccoa, GA Post 7 – Toccoa Sarah Kitchens Athens, GA Post 32 – Athens Jesse Lamb Waycross, GA Post 52 – Hartwell Aldo Lara Lawrenceville, GA Post 9 – Marietta Wilner Magloire Macon, GA Post 1 – Griffin Jeffrey Marrero Hahira, GA Post 31 – Valdosta Elmer Martin McDonough, GA Post 11 – Hinesville James Martin McCaysville, GA Post 27 – Blue Ridge Jonathan Maxwell Silver Creek, GA Post 29 – Paulding Wade Oglesby Locust Grove, GA Post 1 – Griffin Jacob Oliver Griffin, GA Post 26 – Thomaston Travis Pollock Cordele, GA Post 30 – Cordele Cory Puckett Aragon, GA Post 3 – Cartersville Scott Rigby Tifton, GA Post 36 – Douglas Emilee Shackleford Rocky Face, GA Post 5 – Dalton Blake Shiver Macon, GA Post 2 – LaGrange Jeffrey Turner Eastman, GA Post 16 – Helena Dustin Welborn Royston, GA Post 52 – Hartwell Randall White Dahlonega, GA Post 37 – Cumming Judd Whitfield Ringgold, GA Post 41 – Lafayette Timothy Williams Dalton, GA Post 41 – Lafayette

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief