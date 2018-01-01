Georgia State Patrol Graduates its 101st Trooper School

Georgia State Patrol:

(FORSYTH) – The Georgia State Patrol graduated its 101st Trooper School on Friday, December 29, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 31 weeks of intense training, 40 new troopers will report to patrol posts throughout the state on Monday, January 29. Governor Nathan Deal was the keynote speaker. Additional remarks were given by Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Capt. Scott Woodell, Director of Training.  The Oath of Office was issued by Justice Harold Melton of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Trooper Cadets spend 18 weeks at the academy, 12 weeks in field training, and return to the academy for one week of preparation for graduation. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires that all peace officers receive a minimum of 400 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School, these newly graduated trooper cadets received over 1,500 hours of training, including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other training.

During remarks to his fellow class members, class president, Tpr. Travis K. Pollock, reflected on the camaraderie developed over the past 31 weeks, and their roles as state troopers and leaders.

Four of the graduates received special honors for top performance in the following areas:

•    Highest Firearms Proficiency – Tpr. Timothy V. Williams
•    Highest Driving Proficiency – Tpr. Jared D. Davis
•    Highest Academic Average – Tpr. Trent A. Kirchhefer
•    Top Gun – Tpr. Scott E. Rigby

This year, Tpr. Trent A. Kirchhefer received an award from Reinhardt University for the highest academic average, 99.23. He received a $1,000 scholarship towards a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Reinhardt.

Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership:  Tpr. Wade F. Oglesby, Vice President; Tpr. Vance W. Henry, Jr., Secretary/Treasurer; Tpr. Randall L. White, Sergeant-At-Arms; Tpr. Jarrad R. Gately, Pennant Bearer; and Tpr. Scott E. Rigby, Chaplain.

Each commissioned trooper will report to his/her post on January 29, 2018. The new graduates are assigned to one of the 52 posts throughout the state.

TROOPER HOMETOWN ASSIGNED POST
Nicholas Akerson Gainesville, GA Post 27 – Blue Ridge
Emily Beaulieu Marietta, GA Post 49 – Motor Unit
Joseph Brown Valdosta, GA Post 31 – Valdosta
Christopher Butler Carrollton, GA Post 4 – Villa Rica
Ricardo Carrasquillo Brunswick GA Post 23- Brunswick
Jimmy Chrisp Grovetown, GA Post 17 – Washington
Andrew Clement Decatur, GA Post 9 – Marietta
Jordan Cox Evans, GA Post 8 – Madison
Michael Cullinan III Martinez, GA Post 25 – Grovetown
Jared Davis Temple, GA Post 4 – Villa Rica
Austin Edwards Jesup, GA Post 23 – Brunswick
Tyler Fair Brunswick, GA Post 35 – Jekyll Island
Jarrad Gately Decatur, GA Post 48 – Atlanta
Frank Gay, Jr. Norman Park, GA Post 13 – Tifton
Vashaun Grigsby Grovetown, GA Post 25 – Grovetown
Vance Henry, Jr. Lavonia, GA Post 7 – Toccoa
Christopher Holbrooks Lawrenceville, GA Post 51 – Gwinnett
Todd Hughes Savannah, GA Post 32 – Athens
Austyn Jacques Cumming, GA Post 37 – Cumming
Trent Kirchhefer Toccoa, GA Post 7 – Toccoa
Sarah Kitchens Athens, GA Post 32 – Athens
Jesse Lamb Waycross, GA Post 52 – Hartwell
Aldo Lara Lawrenceville, GA Post 9 – Marietta
Wilner Magloire Macon, GA Post 1 – Griffin
Jeffrey Marrero Hahira, GA Post 31 – Valdosta
Elmer Martin McDonough, GA Post 11 – Hinesville
James Martin McCaysville, GA Post 27 – Blue Ridge
Jonathan Maxwell Silver Creek, GA Post 29 – Paulding
Wade Oglesby Locust Grove, GA Post 1 – Griffin
Jacob Oliver Griffin, GA Post 26 – Thomaston
Travis Pollock Cordele, GA Post 30 – Cordele
Cory Puckett Aragon, GA Post 3 – Cartersville
Scott Rigby Tifton, GA Post 36 – Douglas
Emilee Shackleford Rocky Face, GA Post 5 – Dalton
Blake Shiver Macon, GA Post 2 – LaGrange
Jeffrey Turner Eastman, GA Post 16 – Helena
Dustin Welborn Royston, GA Post 52 – Hartwell
Randall White Dahlonega, GA Post 37 – Cumming
Judd Whitfield Ringgold, GA Post 41 – Lafayette
Timothy Williams Dalton, GA Post 41 – Lafayette
