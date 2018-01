Athens – Georgia adds two 5-star linebackers, Channing Tindall and Adam Anderson.

Adam Anderson played at Rome High School and helped them to two straight state championships. Channing Tindall is from Columbia South Carolina. According to 247Sports, Tindall racked up 132 tackles and 9 sacks in 2017.

More Info: http://www.12up.com/posts/5951826-breaking-georgia-adds-two-new-5-star-signees-with-final-247-rankings?a_aid=41091

About the Author: Chase Calhoun