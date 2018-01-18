Georgia Corrections Official Discusses Drone Delivery to Inmates

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Corrections commissioner says he doesn’t want drone delivery to become one of the ways prisoners get things they’re not supposed to have.

The Telegraph of Macon reported that Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Gregory Dozier told lawmakers that he will be asking them to support a bill that stipulates that it’s illegal for a drone to cross a prison’s airspace.

Dozens of reports of drones sighted by corrections officers describe prisons put on lockdown while officers count inmates and scour grounds for any drop-offs.

Most of the reports list no contraband found in connection with drone sightings. However, some do report officers finding phones, or what appeared to be marijuana or tobacco.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief