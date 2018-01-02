Georgia and Alabama To Play In The National Championship Game

ATLANTA – Georgia and Alabama are set to play each other in Atlanta for the National Championship after they won their semifinal playoff game on New Year’s Day.

The Georgia Bulldogs won an instant classic at the Rose Bowl over the Oklahoma Sooners in double-overtime, 54-48. This is their first chance at a national championship since 1980. Alabama is competing in their third straight national championship game after they won in the Sugar Bowl, 24-6, over the Clemson Tigers.

More Info: https://www.foxsports.com/southwest/story/s-e-c-s-e-c-alabama-vs-georgia-for-national-championship-2-010218

About the Author: Chase Calhoun