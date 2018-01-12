Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Rural Prosperity Task Force Report

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black issued the following statement: “Our agricultural and rural communities have always been the backbone of our state and national economy and I applaud Secretary Perdue and the efforts of the Rural Prosperity Task Force that demonstrate a renewed emphases on rural areas and agriculture production. President Trump has in just one year already publicly spoken of rural America, 4H, FFA and farm families more than any other president in my career. The talk is backed up by action. The key recommendations of the report that include tax reform, regulatory reform, infrastructure development, and improved high-speed internet access, all echo the long voiced concerns of our farmers and rural neighbors. It is refreshing to see agriculture as a top priority.”