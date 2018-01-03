Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Cold Weather Conditions in Southeast Georgia

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black issued the following statement: “The cold weather is providing us much needed chill hours for peaches and blueberries, and we are also hopeful that these weather conditions will have a positive impact on reducing the white fly pest population in produce and cotton areas of the state. Of course, the extreme temperatures also have the potential to present great challenges as well, such as increased heating costs to our poultry producers. It is still a little too soon to quantify those challenges, but we will continue to monitor the effects the weather has on our crops, livestock and poultry in the coming days. In addition, our Emergency Management Team is engaged within the GEMA network to assist with any livestock, equine or companion animal needs that may occur as a result of this winter weather.”