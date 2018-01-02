GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in north Georgia

By: Christina Reuille | WDEF News

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting that killed one man.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a residence on Meadowview Lane in Rossville.

According to preliminary information released by the GBI, Walker County deputies were dispatched to the home for a welfare check after a 911 caller told dispatchers a female was threatening to kill herself and her children.

The GBI says that when Walker County Deputy John Chandler arrived on scene, he saw 65-year-old Mark Steven Parkinson in the home with a weapon.

According to the GBI, deputies announced they were from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office multiple times before Parkinson pointed the weapon at Deputy Chandler.

Deputy Chandler reportedly then fired at Parkinson.

The GBI says no officers were injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

