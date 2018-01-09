FWC looking for person who shot hunter in leg

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

CHIPOLA, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a hunter in the leg.

According to FWC, the incident happened on the morning of December 29 on the Chipola River Wildlife Management Area near Waddell Mill Creek and Bump Nose Road.

Officials say a 21-year-old man was struck in the leg by a single projectile. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released later that day.

“We’re asking that if you or someone you know was on Chipola River WMA that morning, to please give us a call,” said FWC Capt. Mark Clements. “It’s important that we investigate this incident fully to determine what happened.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

