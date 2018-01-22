Future of Georgia’s farmers markets debated after audit

By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – An audit of Georgia’s farmers markets found that many are underused and more than half are losing money.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that auditors say the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the General Assembly need to re-evaluate the use of the state’s nine farmers markets to determine whether the cost is worth the benefit of having the facilities.

That’s according to a recent report from the state Department of Audits and Accounts.

Georgia Department of Agriculture officials say auditors may be viewing the markets in a different way than they do.

State-run farmers markets are in Atlanta, Augusta, Cairo, Cordele, Macon, Moultrie, Thomasville, Savannah and Valdosta.

Of the nine markets run by the state, five of them cost more to operate than they generate in revenue, according to the audit.

