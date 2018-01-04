French Fries Are Finally Coming to Taco Bell Later This Month

Wise Brother Media — Taco Bell has really been American food and not Mexican food since, well, pretty much forever. So it’s about time they went all-in on that.

Taco Bell will finally be rolling out fries later this month. They’re called Nacho Fries and they’re French fries that are coated in Mexican seasoning and come with nacho cheese for dipping. They’ll only cost $1.

There have been rumors about Taco Bell serving fries for several years now, especially since they used to serve them in Mexico back when they had locations there.

There was even a random moment back in November when they seemed to confirm they were coming after Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 asked them about it on Twitter.

They’ll be out on the 25th of this month. Taco Bell says they’ll only be available for a limited time, but if they’re a hit, there’s a strong chance they’ll stick around for good.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief