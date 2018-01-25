Former Model hosts Grand Opening of Ciao Bella SC Boutique

By Sharah Denton

Former model and now business owner, Valeka Carter understands the fashion world. Her inspiration to open a boutique due to the inspiration of her daughter whose name Sarai Carter, is initialed in the name of the business. “I wanted a business where she could be hands on with what she loves.. clothes. I realized as women, what we wear speaks volumes of who we are and how we feel. I wanted to start a business not only to create an income or to be self-employed but to give back to the community,” says Valeka.

According to Valeka the businesses desire is to host an annual fashion show fundraiser with the proceeds to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center. Valeka further acknowledges that what makes her boutique stand out in the community is that between her south Florida roots, Ciao Bella has a variety of unique styles that is not common in the Valdosta community. “Ciao Bella is bringing New York, Miami and Atlanta to the local community. I feel that the selection of our unique style in fashion and accessories is what makes Ciao Bell SC Boutique stand out in the community,” says Valeka.

“Our quality of clothing is very delicate. We take pride when we purchase our clothing. We cater to our small to our more curvy clients,” says Valeka. For those interested in modeling Valeka provides a few nuggets of advice. Valeka emphasizes the importance of researching. “Take a professional photo shoot and create a portfolio. You must know what kind of modelling career that you interested in pursuing. There’s fashion, runway and commercial just to name a few. Also, decide which pays better, do you want to be a career model or is it a hobby. Remember and this is very important, NEVER pay money to a modelling agency. If you send your portfolio to an agency and they accept you as a client, THEY PAY

YOU. What’s important is that whatever you choose, be the best at it,” she says.

To visit or for more information about Ciao Bella SC Boutique, LLC you can contact them through: ciaobellascboutique.com, Facebook: Ciao Bella SC Boutique, LLC and Instagram: ciao_bella_sc_boutique or 103 South Patterson Street Suite #A, Valdosta Georgia 31601.

