Tallahassee, Fla. – Deondre Francois is under investigation for a domestic disturbance incident.

The Tallahassee Police responded to a call at an apartment Tuesday night. No arrest was made and the Tallahassee Police Department spkoesman, Damon Miller, said they will release a statement soon on the incident.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/news/Deondre-Francois–470904803.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun