First Lady Deal reports on health status and prognosis

Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:

First Lady Sandra Deal announced that she underwent successful surgery to remove a tumor that was detected during her annual mammogram. As a precautionary measure, Mrs. Deal will begin chemotherapy treatments in the coming weeks to ensure complete remission.

“During an annual mammogram, I was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer,” said Mrs. Deal. “Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results. In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram. Nathan and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time, and I look forward to continuing to read to students across the state.”

Information about mammograms and breast cancer prevention is available on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief