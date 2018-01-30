First Lady Deal reports on health status and prognosis
Office of Gov. Nathan Deal:
First Lady Sandra Deal announced that she underwent successful surgery to remove a tumor that was detected during her annual mammogram. As a precautionary measure, Mrs. Deal will begin chemotherapy treatments in the coming weeks to ensure complete remission.
“During an annual mammogram, I was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer,” said Mrs. Deal. “Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results. In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram. Nathan and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time, and I look forward to continuing to read to students across the state.”
Information about mammograms and breast cancer prevention is available on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.